The Bridge the Bauer campaign continues as does improvement work at the local facility.

The Bridge the Bauer campaign looks to fund fire-safety work and protect programming at the local theatre. Caleb Marshall, managing director with Festival Antigonish, said he anticipated the contractors would be back in the building full steam this week, with Marshall’s team working remotely. After the recent Festival Antigonish season wrapped up, said Marshall, workers began prepping for repair work at the theatre. Marshall said there was a pause due to asbestos testing, but expected things to resume this week.

Marshall said they were hoping to be able to welcome people back to the theatre this December for some holiday programming, but now says they likely won’t be able to open until January or early February. He said there will be some holiday programming, just at different venues.

On the funding front, said Marshall, said the campaign raised about $650,000 so far.

With the amount of support from the community for the campaign, as well as a 17 per cent increase in box office attendance over the summer, Marshall said there is a real appetite in the community to support live performance.