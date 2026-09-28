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The Bridge The Bauer Campaign Continues

Sep 28, 2026 | Local News

The Bridge the Bauer campaign continues as does improvement work at the local facility.  
 
The Bridge the Bauer campaign looks to fund fire-safety work and protect programming at the local theatre. Caleb Marshall, managing director with Festival Antigonish, said he anticipated the contractors would be back in the building full steam this week, with Marshall’s team working remotely. After the recent Festival Antigonish season wrapped up, said Marshall, workers began prepping for repair work at the theatre. Marshall said there was a pause due to asbestos testing, but expected things to resume this week.  
 
Marshall said they were hoping to be able to welcome people back to the theatre this December for some holiday programming, but now says they likely won’t be able to open until January or early February. He said there will be some holiday programming, just at different venues.
 
On the funding front, said Marshall, said the campaign raised about $650,000 so far.  
 
With the amount of support from the community for the campaign, as well as a 17 per cent increase in box office attendance over the summer, Marshall said there is a real appetite in the community to support live performance.
 
 
 
 

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Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.