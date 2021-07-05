Listen Live
Province Identifies One new Case of COVID-19 and Nine Recove...2:48 pm | Read Full Article
Nova Scotia has one new case of COVID-19 and nine recoveries. The new infection is in Central Zone and is related to travel. There is limited community spread in Central Zone. Eastern, Northern and Western Zones continue to be closely monitored for community spread. The province has 45 active cases of the virus, two people […]
St. FX University to initiate next phase of Paid Parking thi...7:19 am | Read Full Article
The next phase in paid parking is set to begin this fall at StFX. Andrew Beckett, VP of Finance & Administration for the university, said the school has been charging for overnight parking for the last two years. Parking from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. will require an annual fee of $250 for a permit […]
Sports Roundup – July 45:36 am | Read Full Article
The Milwaukee Bucks are headed back to the N-B-A Finals for the first time since 1974. Khris Middleton scored 32 points to lead the way in a 118-107 victory over the Atlanta Hawks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference final. Milwaukee won the series 4-2, advancing to face the Phoenix Suns in the final. […]