The Chignecto Central Regional Centre for Education school year kicks off next week

The school year for the Chignecto Central Regional Centre for Education begins on Wednesday, September 6.

Gary Adams, regional executive director of education for the CCRCE, said staff have been preparing for some time, noting some teachers will officially return to classrooms today.

New to schools this year is a system improvement plan, which Adams described as a three-year plan focussing on inclusive and culturally responsible practices. He said the plan is centred on the belief that every child can learn with enough time, practice, and responsible teaching, adding there was some professional development surrounding the plan in August.

Adams also pointed to a literacy program expanding at local schools following a pilot last year. Other than that, he said there were some improvements and upgrades at some schools on top of regular maintenance. As well, parents and guardians in Pictou County can now access bussing information online in a new way.

When it comes to enrollment, Adams said they have around 20,000 students in the CCRCE.