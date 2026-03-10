The Coach K Fundraiser for Antigonish Minor Basketball to be held March 27

The Coach K Classic fundraiser for Antigonish Minor Basketball is set to run March 27th.

The event will include a basketball game, along with silent auctions and raffles with several prizes. Things get underway with a pre-game meet and greet from 4:30 to 6 p.m, followed by the game at 6.

Cole McLennan, an organizer for the event, noted this is the third year for the Coach K Classic. Last year they raised around $3,000 and so far year they are on pace to raise even more.

The basketball game will include the current X-Men and X-Women basketball squads taking on alumni players from over the years. Buying a ticket to the event automatically enters people into draws for some prize packages.