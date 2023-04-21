The Community Pantry opens at Antigonish Town and County Library

A new resource to help alleviate food insecurity is now available in the Antigonish Town and

County Library, also known as the People’s Place.

The Community Pantry, located near the Community Room, has two cupboards for dry goods and a large commercial refrigerated unit, and is free to access by anyone in need of food.

After extensive research and planning the project received funding and expertise from several generous community members, as well as The Antigonish Food Security Association, the Province of Nova Scotia, and the Antigonish Town and County Community Health Board. Food items are provided by the food bank, local restaurants, and donations. Library staff and community volunteers ensure the pantry is kept stocked.

Donations of perishable and non-perishable items, that have not expired, can be brought directly to the pantry or left at the library circulation desk. Library hours and location can be found at www.parl.ns.ca.