The Congregation of the Sisters of St. Martha give notice they will conclude their role as sponsors with St. Martha’s Hospital

The Congregation of the Sisters of St. Martha gave notice they will conclude their role as sponsors of the Mission Assurance Agreement held with the Department of Health and Wellness and Nova Scotia Health since 1996 regarding St. Martha’s Hospital. The Department and Nova Scotia Health accepted the Congregation’s decision, and the agreement will conclude on September 30.

In light of the Sisters’ decision, the Department and Nova Scotia Health looked at options for the future of the hospital and the care provided there, including the Sisters’ request to consider the possibility of another sponsor. After review and consideration, the department and NSH the decided not to move forward with a new sponsor. When the current agreement concludes, the services and policies at St. Martha’s will more closely align with all other hospitals across Nova Scotia.

On behalf of the Department and Nova Scotia Health, Antigonish MLA and Health Minister Michelle Thompson extended her gratitude to the Sisters of St. Martha for their unwavering care, commitment and leadership. Thompson said the Sisters’ 120 years of service and stewardship had an immeasurable impact on healthcare and are deeply rooted and felt throughout the community.