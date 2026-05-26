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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

The Controversy over a $12,000 funding Commitment in the Budget to the Fire Department Raised at Westville Town Council

May 26, 2026 | Local News

A social media dust-up over a line item in the town of Westville’s budget has  come to a conclusion .    

The controversy was over $12,000 from the town to the Fire Department for Canada Day. The item was brought into question when a generous private donation of $15,000 was recently made to the department, with  some on  council wondering whether the town’s  twelve thousand dollar  contribution could be  put to use  elsewhere in the budget.  Many citizens debated online, and many in the fire department weighed in, noting that the cost of fireworks continues to rise, and that $12,000  doesn’t  buy as much.  

 In the Operating Budget passed by town council, the $12,000 contribution to the Fire Department  remains , listed only as “Canada Day Celebrations”.     


Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year