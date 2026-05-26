The Controversy over a $12,000 funding Commitment in the Budget to the Fire Department Raised at Westville Town Council

A social media dust-up over a line item in the town of Westville’s budget has come to a conclusion .

The controversy was over $12,000 from the town to the Fire Department for Canada Day. The item was brought into question when a generous private donation of $15,000 was recently made to the department, with some on council wondering whether the town’s twelve thousand dollar contribution could be put to use elsewhere in the budget. Many citizens debated online, and many in the fire department weighed in, noting that the cost of fireworks continues to rise, and that $12,000 doesn’t buy as much.

In the Operating Budget passed by town council, the $12,000 contribution to the Fire Department remains , listed only as “Canada Day Celebrations”.