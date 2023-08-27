Listen Live
A pair of ladies' glasses have been lost near St. Martha’s Hospital, the Landing, or Sobeys Antigonish. The main color is blue. Call 902-338-1434 if found.
IT’S HOME OPENER DAY!
The wait is over as regular season AUS football kicks off today in Antigonish. Join the X-Men at STFX Stadium for a 3pm match up against Bishop’s!
Tickets available at http://goxgo.ca/tickets. More info at http://goxgo.ca/gameday #goxgo
These keys on a lanyard were found on Braemore Avenue between MacDonald Street and Highland Drive. Call 902 971-0019 for pick up.
Central Nova MP Sean Fraser wins four categories in an Annua...12:37 pm | Read Full Article
Central Nova MP Sean Fraser was given some high marks by a publication that specializes on news from Parliament Hill in Ottawa. Each year the Hill Times conducts a survey about Members of Parliament. Fraser received top marks in four categories, named as best public speaker, best Question Period Cabinet Minister, most effective Cabinet Minister […]
Stellarton Man Faces Multiple Weapons Charges10:51 am | Read Full Article
Stellarton Police charged a 38-year-old Stellarton man with multiple weapon offences after a traffic stop last night. At approximately 1 a.m. members of the Stellarton Police Service stopped a vehicle on South Foord Street in Stellarton in relation to an ongoing investigation. A male occupant of the vehicle was arrested without incident on an outstanding […]
Sports Roundup – August 275:49 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS The X-Men Football squad opened the regular season with a 22-8 win over the visiting Bishop’s Gaiters on a rainy Saturday afternoon. X-Men quarterback Silas Fagnan went 13-30 with 149 yards and two passing touchdowns, while Malcolm Bussey managed 18 carries for 115 yards on the ground. Next up for St. FX is […]