Stellarton-based Connors Transfer Limited is being purchased by New Brunswick's Shoreland Transport. https://bit.ly/3autdS0
Lost: Cell phone, around Keltic or Main Streets to Walmart area. Call 902-870-6304.
Public Notice:
Please be advised that there will be no parking on Main Street and West Street on Saturday, July 9th due to the Highland Games Street Parade.
Tracadie Volunteer Fire Department Marks Official Opening of...9:49 am | Read Full Article
The Tracadie Volunteer Fire Department celebrated the opening of their new fire hall. The department held a Grand Opening and an Open House Sunday afternoon. Fire Chief Johnny Duykers says they moved into the nearly 10,000 square foot facility in March, 2020; just before the pandemic hit the province, delaying the Grand Opening until now. […]
New Brunswick Trucking Company Shoreland Transport acquires ...9:34 am | Read Full Article
A well-known Pictou County trucking company is changing hands. Connors Transfer Limited of Stellarton with a staff of more than 200 people is being acquired by Shoreland Transport, a subsidiary of New Brunswick-based seafood company Cooke Incorporated. Over the last four decades, Connors has grown to a fleet of 143 trucks and 261 trailers in […]
Sports Roundup – July 96:19 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS Teams in the AGR Fastpitch League welcome the Nova Scotia Canada games team for a series of exhibition games this weekend. Last night, St. Andrew’s and Pomquet each played in St. Andrews. This afternoon sees a doubleheader in Guysborough against the Broadhorns beginning at 1 pm. Sunday afternoon in Heatherton, the Canada Games […]