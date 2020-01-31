Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
Testimonials
Partners (AdRotate below this)
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Dexter Nova Alliance, a collaboration of Dexter and Nova Construction companies will twin Highway 104 between Sutherland's River and Antigonish . http://bit.ly/2OfRJYB
Two local athletes, Nicole Roberts and Kristina Richard say they still can't believe the provincial recognition they've received from Special Olympics Nova Scotia. http://bit.ly/38WbIn1
Environment Minister Gordon Wilson says Department priority ...10:48 am | Read Full Article
The province’s environment department issued an order Wednesday regarding the ongoing use of Northern Pulp’s Boat Harbour Wastewater Treatment plant until the end of April. Brian Baarda, CEO of paper Excellence, parent company of Northern Pulp, said the short-term extension to use the Boat Harbour facility will allow for a safe and environmental sound hibernation […]
Dexter Nova Alliance Chosen for Highway 104 Twinning Project10:29 am | Read Full Article
The Nova Scotia Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal selected Dexter Nova Alliance as the preferred proponent to design, build, finance, operate, and maintain a twinned section of Highway 104 between Sutherland’s River and Antigonish. A release from the province stated the Dexter Nova Alliance was one of three proponents shortlisted to bid on the […]
X-Women Hockey’s Jamie Johnson named AUS Female Athlet...9:13 am | Read Full Article
Jamie Johnson of the U SPORTS No. 10-ranked StFX X-Women hockey team is the Atlantic University Sport female athlete of the week. A first-year human kinetics student from Victoria, B.C., Johnson earned three wins this week including two shutouts, helping place the X-Women in a tie for first place in the AUS standings. With a […]