The Docu-Series of an Antigonish Ghost Story, “The Fire Ghost of Caledonia Mills”, Wins National Award

A four-part docu-series on a century-old ghost story in Antigonish County that gained international attention has won a national award.

“The Fire Ghost of Caledonia Mills” was named Best Documentary and Lifestyle Series at T. O Webfest, Canada’s premiere webseries festival.

The event, held recently, was organized by WebSeries Canada, an organization committed to supporting and preparing professional and emerging web series creators and producers for successful careers in entertainment.

“The Fire Ghost of Caledonia Mills” initially aired on Bell Fibe TV in January of last year.

The re-enactments of the film were recorded in Antigonish County in the summer of 2024. The series profiles the stories of unexplained fires and other occurrences at the home of Alexander and Mary MacDonald and their 16-year-old adopted daughter Mary-Ellen