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The Docu-Series of an Antigonish Ghost Story, “The Fire Ghost of Caledonia Mills”, Wins National Award

Oct 8, 2026 | Local News

A four-part docu-series on a century-old ghost story in Antigonish County that gained international attention has won a national award.
“The Fire Ghost of Caledonia Mills” was named Best Documentary and Lifestyle Series at T. O Webfest, Canada’s premiere webseries festival.
The event, held recently, was organized by WebSeries Canada, an organization committed to supporting and preparing professional and emerging web series creators and producers for successful careers in entertainment.
“The Fire Ghost of Caledonia Mills” initially aired on Bell Fibe TV in January of last year.
The re-enactments of the film were recorded in Antigonish County in the summer of 2024.    The series profiles the stories of unexplained fires and other occurrences  at the home of Alexander and Mary MacDonald and their 16-year-old adopted daughter Mary-Ellen

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.