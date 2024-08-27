The Eastern Nova Scotia Exhibition to Open Wednesday in Antigonish

The Eastern Nova Scotia Exhibition begins Wednesday in Antigonish, marking the event’s 158th anniversary.

Donald MacLellan, who is in his 49th year managing the Eastern Nova Scotia Exhibition, said the event has a lot of offer residents of all ages.

Events this year will include horse displays, races, and pulls, 4-H displays and competitions, tug of war, an ATV obstacle course, Hinchey’s midway rides and amusements, and more. MacLellan thanked everyone who helps make the Exhibition possible every year. Wednesday is 4-H day at the exhibition.