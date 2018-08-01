The federal government is supporting Special Olympics in a big way

Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science and Sport, announced $16 million in funding for Special Olympics while in Antigonish to take in the Special Olympics Canada National Summer Games. The funding will be spread over five years, starting this year, with an additional $2 million per year ongoing.

The investment is intended to provide long-term funding for the Special Olympics, which supports more than 45,000 people. Duncan said the federal government fully supports Special Olympics and thanked local residents for embracing the games.

The funding also celebrates the 50th anniversary of Special Olympics.