The Fire Ghost of Caledonia Mills docu-series is looking for actors

A four part docu-series titled the Fire Ghost of Caledonia Mills is looking for actors for re-enactments.

Mariah MacDonald, who is producing the series, said she spent the last few years working with a Canadian television production company. MacDonald, who is from in St. Andrews, grew up hearing stories about fires and mysterious goings-on at the home of Alexander and Mary MacDonald and their 16-year-old adopted daughter Mary-Ellen. She said the story has been on her mind for a while, so she pitched the idea of turning the stories into a docu-series.

The roles needed to be filled include Detective Carroll, a man in their early 60s, reporter Harold Whidden, in their mid 30s, Mary Ellen as a 15-16 year-old, researcher Dr. Prince, and the MacDonalds.

MacDonald said they haven`t started filming anything yet, noting narration will be done by Lewis McKinnon. The plan is to film the re-enactments in Antigonish County in late June.

She said people interested in taking part can direct message her on Facebook where they can see the post for the casting call or reach out to her at makamafilms@gmail.com

Auditions will take place in early May.