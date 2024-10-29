The Grey Cup is Coming to Antigonish Wednesday

RCMP and the Canadian Football League are bringing the Grey Cup to Antigonish.

The CFL’s championship trophy will be on display at the Amelia Saputo Centre on Wednesday, October 30, from 2-5 p.m. The event is open to the public and people are invited to drop in.

Constable Christine Pelly, community liaison officer for the Antigonish detachment, said the CFL and RCMP have a long-standing partnership.

Henoc Muamba, a former STFX X-Men linebacker and Grey Cup champion, will also be attending the event.