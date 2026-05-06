The Guess Who — Halifax — May 27

Randy Bachman, Burton Cummings, Canadian Icons who formed The Guess Who back in the 60’s. Each went on to have illustrious careers solo and in groups. The pair are back and you can see them live in Halifax May 27th. Follow the link below to enter. We’ll make the draw May 22.

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The Guess Who in Halifax brought to you by these awesome businesses in Antigonish:

Napa Auto Parts, DeCoste Interiors, Remax Parkplace Kim Silver Colley, Ok Tire, MacGillivray Fuels, MG Waste Management Systems, Rediscover Hearing and Against The Grain Wood Products Summerside Road Bayfield, in New Glasgow, Chediac Furniture, Ceilidh Honda Powerhouse and Country Barter Rentals, Foxbrook Road Westville.