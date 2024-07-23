Listen Live

Contests

Listen Live

Arsenault Monuments

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

The Havre Boucher 45s card play is cancelled tonight, due to waxing of the floors at the centre.

Jul 23, 2024 | Local Events Cancellations


Arsenault Monuments
Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Arsenault Monuments
Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year