The Hobbit production still moving forward

With the weather playing a factor in a number of dates so far, Festival Antigonish Summer Theatre’s production of The Hobbit or There and Back Again had to make some changes.

A heat wave forced the rescheduling of the first three dates of the show and some rain dates since led the organizers to move a few dates inside to the Bauer Theatre. Now into the final week of the show, Festival Antigonish Summer Theatre managing director Reema Fuller said they are hoping for clear skies, noting mother nature has been a bit unpredictable. She noted they rescheduled the original first three dates to August 19, 20, and 21st.

As for the rain days being moved indoors, Fuller said audiences were very appreciative that they were still able to see the performances.

Fuller thanked everyone involved in the show for their efforts in keeping things going as well as the understanding audiences, noting they are lucky to be in such a special community.