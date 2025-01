Antigonish RCMP had a relatively quiet holidays.

Antigonish RCMP Staff Sgt. Kim Hillier said Antigonish police responded to 167 calls for service between December 20 and January 3. Those calls included 11 vehicle collisions, and 15 mental health related calls.

Hillier said members also completed five larger scale checkpoints over the holiday season, with Hillier adding there were no impaired drivers arrested by RCMP over the holidays in Antigonish.