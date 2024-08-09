The Judique and Area Community Development Association Received Funding for Work at the Judique Community Centre

The provincial government today announced a grant of $260,000 for the Judique and Area Community Development Association for work at the Judique Community Centre.

Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster stated the investment will help the association to protect and improve the assets they worked so hard to develop.

A release from the province states the funding go towards restoring the recreation grounds and maintenance building at the Judique Community Centre. The facility hosts recreational activities such as baseball, tennis, track and field, concerts and community breakfasts and dinners. The funding will cover excavation and water course alterations, roof repairs and ball court improvements.

Vern MacDougall, vice-president of the Judique and Area Community Development Association, said the funding could not have come at a better time.