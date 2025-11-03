The Keppoch Planning a Number of Activities for November, following a dry Summer

It was a bit of a rough summer at the Keppoch.

Mark Stewart, board member for the Keppoch, said with the drought conditions and the ban on travel in Nova Scotia’s woods over the summer, they shut the facility down for a time. Thankfully, they were able to come back and open up through the fall.

Keppoch has a number of events planned for November, including a trail clean up event on November 8, a film night on November 15, and a battle of the beasts race November 29. Businesses or residents looking for more information on scheduling or how to support Keppoch, please visit thekeppoch.ca or contact a board member.

Stewart encourages folks to get out and enjoy the local facility.