The latest edition of Eastern Nova Scoita Exhibition begins in Antigonish

The Eastern Nova Scotia Exhibition kicks off its 157th edition in Antigonish today.

Donald MacLellan, who is in his 48th year managing the Eastern Nova Scotia Exhibition, said there have been plenty of upgrades to the local facilities over that time. MacLellan said they spent around $40,000 on upgrades this year, and thanked everyone who helped out and supported the event since its inception.

This year’s exhibition will include horse displays, races, and pulls, 4-H displays and competitions, tug of war, an ATV obstacle course, Hinchey’s midway rides and amusements, and more.

Today is 4-H day at the exhibition.