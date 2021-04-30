Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
PC Leader Tim Houston is impressed with the quality of candidates seeking the party's nomination in Antigonish and Guysborough-Tracadie. http://bit.ly/3eIB2Sj
Premier Iain Rankin says statistics on new COVID-19 cases may not be quite right. That's because there's a backlog of tests to be processed in the lab. http://bit.ly/3xyYLNg
PC Leader Pleased with the Candidates Seeking Party Nominati...3:36 pm | Read Full Article
With four candidates running in Antigonish and at least four more running in Guysborough- Tracadie, PC leader Tim Houston said he is excited by the quality of the people putting their names forward. Garrett Juurlink, Michelle Thompson, Mike MacEachern, and Richelle MacLaughlin will be the names on the ballot for the Antigonish PC seat. Houston […]
Province dealing with a backlog of COVID-19 tests in the Lab3:05 pm | Read Full Article
The premier says the current COVID-19 numbers may be a bit off. During an update today , Iain Rankin said there is a backlog of tests in the lab and a number of those tests are likely positive. He said people with symptoms who were tested are isolating while awaiting their results. A release from […]
Antigonish Baseball Gears Up for Another Season4:44 pm | Read Full Article
Antigonish Baseball is making preparations for another season. You can register by going to its website antigonishbaseball.com and following the registration links. To date, interest is up significantly and it appears there will be record number of baseball teams. As well Antigonish Baseball is putting out a call for umpires. It interested email antigonishbaseball@gmail.com or […]