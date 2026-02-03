The Municipality of Inverness County Gauges Interest for Community Book Clubs

The Municipality of Inverness County’s Recreation and Community Wellness Team is exploring the idea of supporting community book clubs.

Officials with the Municipality say the proposed book clubs would meet in-person monthly. There would be some light refreshments while participants would offier their insights on the book chosen for that month.

County officials would like to hear from residents on what communities are interested in starting a book club. Additional feedback will also be sought on possible locations, timing of the sessions, and books genres.

Interested residents can fill out a form on the Municipality’s web site. If you can’t access the online form, call recreation programmer Jason Calder at 902-258-7232 or email Jason.Calder@invernesscounty.ca.