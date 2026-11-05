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The Musical Concert “Billy Bishop Goes to War” comes to Immaculata Hall in Antigonish November 11th

Nov 5, 2026 | Local News

It’s a glimpse into the life of a celebrated Canadian World War One fighter pilot.
On Remembrance Day, November 11th,  Antigonish Performing Arts will present “Billy Bishop Goes to War”, a musical by John Gray and Eric Peterson.  The concert about the flying ace stars Festival Antigonish and Theatre Antigonish Managing Director Caleb Marshall and Michael Doherty.

Caleb Marshall with the script of “Billy Bishop Goes To War” (Ken Kingston photo)

Marshall plays 19 characters in the show, including Billy Bishop.  Marshall says there is a lot of humour in this production, but it is balanced by the realities of war and it’s impact.  He says Bishop arrived at a time when air combat was new in wartime.
At the event, Marshall says there will be World War One artifacts on display.  Doors open at 7 at Immaculata Hall with live music of wartime songs, with the show starting at 7:30.  Tickets are on sale at the Antigonish 5 to a Dollar and at the door.
Proceeds from the show will go to the Bridge the Bauer campaign with a portion going to support the Antigonish Legion Poppy Fund.

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