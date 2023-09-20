The New Centres of Rural Aging and Health Coming to Port Hawkesbury

The province made an announcement in Port Hawkesbury Tuesday that looks to help seniors.

The new centres of Rural Aging and Health, a partnership between the Province and Nova Scotia Community College (NSCC), operating out of NSCC campuses in Port Hawkesbury and Shelburne, will offer activities, education and services tailored to the needs of local seniors.

Programming will focus on safety, injury prevention, physical activity, nutrition and social connections. Local organizations and partners will offer workshops on topics like cybersecurity, estate planning and pharmacy healthcare services. Classes might include things like dance, knitting, rug hooking, mindfulness and yoga. NSCC faculty and students will also lead some sessions.

The new hubs are modelled on the pilot Centre of Rural Aging and Health (CORAH), launched at the NSCC Annapolis Valley campus in Middleton in 2021. The Province announced funding of more than $425,000 to expand to the two additional sites.

Registration for programming at the Port Hawkesbury Centre of Rural Aging and Health at NSCC’s Strait Area campus opened Tuesday. More information is available by emailing corah.strait@nscc.ca.