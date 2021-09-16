The New Office of Health Care Professionals Recruitment cite Early Successes

The province’s newly created Office of Health Care Professionals Recruitment is reporting some early successes and promising leads.

Two anesthetists and a psychiatrist have signed job offers to practice in Cape Breton and two family doctors practising in Halifax have worked with the office to address concerns and will now remain in Nova Scotia.

Several other physicians are talking to the office to come or stay in Nova Scotia.

The office, which reports directly to Health and Wellness Minister Michelle Thompson focuses on attracting and keeping health-care professionals and works on eliminating barriers to recruitment.

There’s a planned pilot project that will offer on-site child care at a nursing home in Sydney, as a way of making the continuing care assistant profession more attractive. Continuing care assistants say they have trouble in finding child care that matches with their shifts.