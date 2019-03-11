The next phase of the Oland Centre revitalization project is set to begin

StFX University is advising Phase 2B of the Oland Centre revitalization project is soon to begin. This phase will see the replacement of all varsity locker rooms along the building adjacent to the turf field. Work is expected to continue until the end of July.

From today until the end of construction, the pedestrian pathway underneath the bleachers will be closed and the exterior doors connecting the Oland centre with the pathway under the bleachers will also be closed. Access to the track and field will be at the field’s north end, directly across from the Physical sciences centre.

The accessible parking spaces adjacent to the field will be removed for the construction and replaced afterwards. Accessible parking is available in front of Oland Centre’s main entrance.