The Nova Scotia Arts Coalition asks Province to Reinstate Funding Following Cuts in Budget

The Nova Scotia Arts Coalition is asking the provincial government to reinstate what it sees as essential funding to arts, culture, tourism, and heritage sector programs.

A release from the coalition states that on top of proposed cuts in the 2026-27 provincial budget to the operational budgets of cultural organizations, 72 grant programs would be fully or partially cut in the Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage sector including The Artists in Schools program, the Nova Scotia Talent Trust, the Publishers’ Assistance Program, the Art Bank and the Ministers Awards for Excellence in the Arts.



The Coalition is urging the government to immediately withdraw the proposed cuts from the budget while asserting that the proposed cuts will affect ordinary Nova Scotians.

The NS Arts Coalition is inviting Nova Scotians to write or call their MLAs and ask them to resist and reverse these cuts— and to attend a rally on Wednesday March 4 at 12p.m., at Province House in support of Nova Scotia’s arts, culture, tourism, and heritage sector.