The Novas Announce Award Winners for 2021-22 Season

The Novas of the Nova Scotia Under 15 Major Hockey League held their annual award dinner last evening, recognizing player excellence in the 2021-22 season.

Jack Hayne captured two awards, Most Valuable Player and Leading Scorer. Also picking up two trophies on the evening was Brady Peddle, named Defensive Player of the Year and Most Valuable Player in the Playoffs. Other award recipients included Thomas MacEachern as Rookie of the Year, Most Improved Player was Ben MacDonald, while the Unsung Hero Award was given to Owen Chisholm.