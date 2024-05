The Novas of the Nova Scotia U15 Major Hockey League presented their season-ending awards last night.

Duncan Anderson was named the Most Valuable Player and Playoff MVP, Rookie of the Year is Lucas Chisholm , while Jonah Ellis received the Most Improved Player Award.

Leading Scorer is Hunter MacDonald, Defensive Player of the Year Award is shared by Goaltenders Jack Bell and Leo Forance, the Unsung Hero Award goes to Colby Fleet and Lex Watt was selected recipient of the Coaches Award.