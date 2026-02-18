The Number of Potholes in the Community Raised at Antigonish Town Council

The issue of potholes came up at last night’s meeting of Antigonish Town Council. Councillor Patrick McKenna raised the matter, saying there are a number of potholes on town streets.

On the question of what can be done about it, Mayor Sean Cameron says ideally, filling in potholes is best done in dry weather without hot asphalt it is difficult to fill them in. Cameron adds there is a technique where heat can be applied to the holes at this time of year, cold mix is added, and compressed by a compactor. A cat-litter type surfacing is added on top to prevent tires going over the filled potholes from pulling the cold mix out.

Cameron says it is only a temporary fix, a better job of patching can be done in hot weather when hot asphalt can be used. Cameron says last year the town spent about $400,000 on patching.