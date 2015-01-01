The Office Christmas Party Fundraiser for CACL Antigonish set for December 16th

The Office Christmas Party, a fundraiser for CACL Antigonish, has a fun and funny lineup of entertainment ready to roll at the Antigonish Legion on December 16.

CACL Antigonish executive director Jeff teasdale said local comedian Darryl Purvis will provide the laughs while local musician and ECMA nominee Aaron MacDonald will provide the tunes.

To more information visit the CACL cafe or Legion bar.

Teasdale also noted the previously postponed 7th annual Business Ability Banquet is set to run on December 7. Presenters at the event include Annette Burrows, president of both the Canadian and World Association of Supported Employment; Florence Chapman, diversity, equity and inclusion HR and business process manager for Sobeys Inc.; and Sean Wiltshire, founder of the Canadian Association of Supported Employment. The event is already sold out.