Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
The office of Nova Scotia Legal Aid in Antigonish will be closed on Thursday, November 19 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. due to a scheduled power outage. The office will reassess at 10:30 a.m. and will reopen when the power is returned.
Public Notice: Please be advised that the Town of Antigonish will be conducting water value repair work on Pleasant Street on Thursday, November 19, 2020. The work is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.
Three new Cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia5:27 pm | Read Full Article
The Department of Health and Wellness reported three new active cases of covid 19, bringing the provincial total to 24. The new cases are in the Central Zone. All the cases are close contacts of previously reported cases. To date, Nova Scotia has had 1,154 positive COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths. One thousand and sixty-five […]
Pictou’s former CN Station To Get More Capital Improve...9:53 am | Read Full Article
The former CN station in the town of Pictou got some more help from council. During a regular monthly meeting Monday night, council approved additional funds for capital improvements to the building. Mayor Jim Ryan said the council fixed the roof and facade of the building over the last couple of years. The new funding […]
Decision on AUS Winter Sports expected soon8:45 am | Read Full Article
The head of Atlantic University Sport says they hope to announce a decision on the winter sport season sometime next week. Phil Currie, executive director for the AUS, said staff held discussions with the four health sectors in each of the Atlantic provinces for the proposed return to play framework. Currie called it a complicated process, […]