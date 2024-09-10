The Owners of Cabot Links, Cabot Cliffs and The Nest Golf Courses in Inverness add a Resort In Norway to their Growing Portfolio

The owners of the Cabot Links, Cabot Cliffs and The Nest Golf Courses in Inverness have added another world-class resort to their portfolio.

The Cabot Collection has announced it has made a strategic investment in Lofoten Links in Norway, located above the Artic Circle.

Situated in Norway’s remote Lofoten Islands, it is the world’s northernmost links-style golf course. It is ranked 24th in the world by Golf Digest and 88th in the globe by Golf Magazine. The course features 18 holes that are playable under the midnight sun in the summer and northern lights in the fall. The property also offers Nordic-style lodges, horseback riding, hiking and kayaking.

This is the second acquisition by The Cabot Collection this summer. It purchased a 400 acre golf resort in France’s Bordeaux region in July. The Cabot Collection also has resorts in Scotland, the Carribean, Florida and another resort under development in Revelstoke, British Columbia.