Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
Testimonials
Partners (AdRotate below this)
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
With significant weather in the forecast, residents are reminded to park smart as the Town's winter parking ban is in effect.
Here's what I saw this morning just after 7 am, sadly couldn't get a pic myself to post, glad someone got it... Thanks... @MJMacLellan87
What a beautiful sky in Antigonish this morning but I’m reminded of the old saying ... red sky in the morning, sailors take warning ... we might be in for a storm folks!
Changes are coming to rural libraries9:20 am | Read Full Article
A local library initiative aims to increase ease of use. Eric Stackhouse, chief Librarian for the Pictou Antigonish Regional Library, says work on the new One Card program started about two years ago, noting people involved in Nova Scotia public libraries felt it was time to simplify the system and create a better experience for library […]
Cape Breton MP says health care remains a key topic9:17 am | Read Full Article
After a few months in office, Cape Breton Canso MP Mike Kelloway said it`s been an interesting journey so far. Kelloway said he met with House of Commons colleagues, visited local municipalities, and spoke with a number of residents so far while in office. He said the riding is quite large but feels it is his […]
Basketball’s Fraser, Nava named St. FX Athletes of the Week12:27 pm | Read Full Article
Two basketball guards have captured St. FX University’s Athlete of the Week honours. The Female Athlete of the Week is X-Women Basketball’s Aliyah Fraser. The first year New Glasgow native played two strong games for the X-Women. Fraser had 21 points and added 3 rebounds and had 2 assists in a loss to Acadia. She […]