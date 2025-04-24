The Pictou County Palliative Care Society seeks Volunteers for In-Home Visitation Program

The Pictou County Palliative Care Society is looking for volunteers to join its In-Home Visitation Program, a two-year pilot initiative designed to support individuals living at home with life-limiting illnesses for which no cure is available.

This program is made possible in part by PCPCares, Aberdeen Health Foundation, and Men’s Prostate Cancer Support Group of Pictou County. The program aims to offer companionship and alleviate the sense of isolation that often accompanies serious illness.

Volunteers will complete online training alongside mandatory in-person group sessions, all provided at no cost. A physical copy of the training materials is also available for those who prefer one.

For more information about the In-Home Visitation Program, to become a volunteer, or to receive services, please visit www.pcpcares.org or contact the volunteer coordinator Francesca Couture at 902-616-6722