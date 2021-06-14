The President of la Fédération acadienne de la Nouvelle-Écosse says court case for Cheticamp Riding Focuses on Final Report of Electoral Boundaries Commission

Fédération acadienne de la Nouvelle-Écosse says a court case that seeks a provincial electoral district for Cheticamp is about providing an effective representation to the local area. The President of laFédération acadienne de la Nouvelle-Écosse says a court case that seeks aprovincial electoral district for Cheticamp is about providing an effective representation to the local area.

Recently the federation and five individuals filed a notice of motion with the Nova Scotia Supreme Court to fight for a provincial riding for Cheticamp and the surrounding francophone communities.

Kenneth Deveau says its case focuses on the final report of the Nova Scotia Electoral Boundaries Commission in 2019, which rejected the proposal of a separate riding for Cheticamp.