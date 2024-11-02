Listen Live

Contests

Listen Live

Arsenault Monuments

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

The Quarterly Meeting of the Tracadie United Baptist Church in Monastery has been postponed to next Saturday at 10 am due to illness.

Nov 2, 2024 | Religious Services Cancellations


Arsenault Monuments
Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Arsenault Monuments
Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year