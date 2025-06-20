The Rankin Family, Bruce Guthro and Donnie Campbell inducted into the Cape Breton Music Industry Hall of Fame at a Gala in Sydney

The Cape Breton Music Industry Hall of Fame welcomed three new inductees at a gala in Sydney Thursday night.

Joining the hall are Inverness County entertainers The Rankin Family, Bruce Guthro and Donnie Campbell. Hall officials says they are being honoured for their signficant contributions to Cape Breton’s rich musical heritage.

More than 50 Cape Breton performers took the stage at the gala at Center 200.

Previous inductees have included John Allan Cameron, Rita MacNeil, Matt Minglewood and Men of the Deeps.

The hall’s permanent home will be in the theatre at the new Nova Scotia Community College Campus in downtown Sydney