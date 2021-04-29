Listen Live
As the province-wide lockdown continues, Premier Iain Rankin says government is looking at a support package for businesses. http://bit.ly/3aSibTI
A sum of money was found around the Amelia Saputo Centre for Healthy Living (formerly the Oland Centre) today. To claim, please call 902-863-2543.
Province is Developing a Support Package for Businesses5:15 pm | Read Full Article
During Thursday’s COVID-19 update, Premier Iain Rankin said the province is working on a support package for businesses. Rankin said he knows some business owners are frustrated with having to close. Rankin said he understands people’s livelihoods are at stake but the restrictions are necessary to slow the spread and keep people safe. While Thursday’s […]
Province Identifies 70 New Cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia9:55 am | Read Full Article
There are 70 new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. That’s down slightly from Wednesday’s total of 75 new infections. The bulk of the new cases are in Central Zone with 59. Nine are reported in Eastern Zone and two in Northern Zone. No new cases are reported in Western Zone. The number of active […]
Antigonish Baseball Gears Up for Another Season4:44 pm | Read Full Article
Antigonish Baseball is making preparations for another season. You can register by going to its website antigonishbaseball.com and following the registration links. To date, interest is up significantly and it appears there will be record number of baseball teams. As well Antigonish Baseball is putting out a call for umpires. It interested email antigonishbaseball@gmail.com or […]