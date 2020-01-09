Listen Live
Antigonish update: Snowing heavily, all units are out. For road conditions, track plows and highway cameras, go to: https://novascotia.ca/tran/winter/ #NSstorm
Strait Regional Center for Education have shut down all schools .due to predicted weather.
Consultant Hired to Conduct a Traffic and Operations Safety ...12:45 pm | Read Full Article
After video monitoring of Exit 40 in Auld’s Cove, the Dept. of Transportation has determined that the Town of Mulgrave’s concerns are justified: the intersection with highway 334 does pose challenges for turning vehicles. Minister of Transportation Lloyd Hines’ letter responding to the safety concerns was shared with council at last night’s meeting. Mulgrave residents […]
Mulgrave’s CAO and Fire Chief Clash at Town Council Meeting12:30 pm | Read Full Article
Emotions ran high at Mulgrave Town Council last night as a strained relationship between the Town and the local fire chief was laid bare. With members of the fire department in attendance, each side accused the other of disrespect and Mayor Ralph Hadley struggled at times to bring the meeting to order Fire Chief Mike […]
Local Softball Leader and Softball Canada Hall of Fame Membe...1:31 pm | Read Full Article
Local Softball has lost one of its leaders. Donald R. MacDonald of Doctor’s Brook died Tuesday at St. Martha’s Regional Hospital. He was 71. MacDonald began his administrative work in local softball as President of the Antigonish Guysborough Rural Softball League in 1983. He was a team manager for several Nova Scotia teams at Canadian […]