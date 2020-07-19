Listen Live
The Sea Shore Volunteer Fire Department regretfully announce that Fish Fry activities (supper, duck race and ball tournament) will not be held this August, due to COVID-19 restrictions. They look forward to seeing all their patrons in the 2021 season.
Good luck to all the golfer's today. Thanks for supporting the Bulldogs.
No New Cases of COVID-19, Two Active Cases Remain11:52 am | Read Full Article
Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials are reporting no new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. That leaves the number of cases of the virus identified to date at 1,067, 63 have died. There are two active cases of COVID-19 in the province. There are no active cases of the virus in Nova Scotia’s licensed […]
Hakin says St. FX has a Robust Planning Framework to Welcome...12:35 pm | Read Full Article
StFX University’s new president says the school responded to a number of questions regarding its plans for a fall semester. On Wednesday, the university hosted a pair of virtual town meetings regarding plans for students returning to the university in the fall. The school is enacting a number of measures as part of its plans, […]
Atlantic Sires Stakes Racing in Truro This Week7:40 am | Read Full Article
Atlantic Sires Stakes racing action is set to resume at the Truro Raceway this week as part of Atlantic Grand Circuit Week. The Atlantic Sires Stakes – Meridian Farms and Prince Edward Island Harness Racing Association two and three-year-old trotters will hit the track tonight. One division of 8 2-year-old trotters will line up behind […]