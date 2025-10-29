The Sherbrooke Water Utility moves from a Mandatory to a Volunteer Conservation Order

With recent rainfall and increased reservoir levels, the Sherbrooke Water Utility lifted the mandatory water conservation order, and a voluntary conservation order is now in place.

Activities encouraged for anyone connected to the Sherbrooke Water Utility include checking for leaks, taking shorter showers, and running full loads of dishes and laundry.

The municipality will enforce these measures. Even under voluntary conservation, wasteful or unreasonable use of water remains prohibited, as outlined in the Nova Scotia Utility & Review Board Regulations.

The conservation measures will remain in effect until Sherbrooke Lake’s water level returns to a reasonable level. The Sherbrooke Water Utility thanked all residents and businesses for their cooperation and for helping to use water resources responsibly.