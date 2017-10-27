The Shining Lights to perform at St. FX University Chapel

this chorus have either been homeless or at risk of being homeless. It’s a singing group like no other. On Sunday night, at the St. FX University Chapel, there will be a performance by The Shining Lights from Halifax. Members ofthis chorus have either been homeless or at risk of being homeless.

The trip to Antigonish by the group is being supported by the Sisters of St. Martha Street Ministry in Halifax and hosted by St. FX Chaplaincy.

Sister Jovita MacPherson has sung with The Shining Lights many times, and she says audience members will find the performance inspiring.

The concert will take place Sunday night at 7 at the University Chapel. There’s no admission, but donations will be accepted for the Sisters of St. Martha Street Ministry in Halifax.