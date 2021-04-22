Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
With a spike in new COVID-19 infections in Nova Scotia in recent days, the province has announced a number of restrictions in the Halifax Regional Municipality. http://bit.ly/3axBAc6
This little guy was found this afternoon running at large at the Beaverbrook Trailer Park. He's a terrier – brown with some white and black, not wearing a collar. Owner can contact the Town of Antigonish Animal Control Officer at 902-870-7503 weekdays between 8:30 am & 4: 30 pm.
Province announces New Restrictions for Halifax Regional Mun...4:24 pm | Read Full Article
During a COVID-19 update today from the province, Premier Iain Rankin announced new restrictions for the HRM and some surrounding communities. A release from the province states the restrictions are effective Friday, April 23, at 8 a.m. and will remain in effect until at least May 20. The HRM restrictions include a gathering limit of […]
Nova Scotia Government takes steps to Designate 61 Wildernes...3:19 pm | Read Full Article
Today, Earth Day, the Rankin government announced intentions to designate 61 more wilderness areas, nature reserves and provincial parks across the province The province will be consulting with Nova Scotians on these proposed sites. A 60-day, online consultation will launch soon, and Nova Scotians will be notified. The proposed local sites for consultation include expansions […]
Women’s World Hockey Championship in Halifax and Truro...7:13 am | Read Full Article
The International Ice Hockey Federation announced the cancellation of the 2021 Women’s World Hockey Championship. The event was set to take place in May in Halifax and Truro. The IIHF and Hockey Canada issued a joint release stating they are looking at new dates and hope to hold the event this summer. Premier Iain Rankin […]