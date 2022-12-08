Listen Live
Due to physical plant issues, classes at Fanning Education Centre & Canso Academy are cancelled on Friday.
The Strait Richmond Hospital Foundation’s Lights for Life event that was to have taken place tonight has been rescheduled due to the unfavorable weather. The new date is Monday, December 19th at 6pm.
Someone recovered a lost licence plate in the trailer park near our studios... first two letters are GX. Owner can claim it at the XFM studios - John.
Absenteeism Rising at Strait Regional Centre for Education12:46 pm | Read Full Article
The head of the Strait Regional Centre for Education stated there has been an uptick in absenteeism from local schools over the past number of weeks. When asked about the numbers of students out sick, SRCE regional executive director Paul Landry pointed to a recent press conference held by Dr. Robert Strang, Chief Medical Officer […]
RCMP investigate Sinking of a Boat at a Wharf in Canso12:42 pm | Read Full Article
Guysborough RCMP are investigating the sinking of a boat at a wharf in Canso. RCMP public information officer Cpl. Chris Marshall said on November 26, Guysborough County District RCMP received a report of a boat sunk at Tickle Wharf. He said the RCMP received a referral from Fisheries and Oceans Canada and they have contacted […]
X-Men Hockey’s Josh Nelson named USports Male Hockey P...8:17 am | Read Full Article
X-Men Hockey forward Josh Nelson is USports Male hockey player of the Week. Nelson, a third year Business student from Lockport, IL scored five goals in two close X-Men losses this week. In their 5-4 overtime loss to Acadia Wednesday, he tallied two of the X goals and was named player of the game. He followed up with a […]