Antigonish County Council has started work on its budget, with a view to tabling it next month. https://t.co/NfN0vvwh6j
Antigonish County asks for Traffic Study on Route 337
Antigonish County council is asking the province for a traffic study on the 337, the route past St. Martha’s Hospital. Warden Owen McCarron said the issue of speeding and traffic congestion in the area was brought up in the past. With the development of Mt. Cameron, he said there is more traffic in and out […]
Potential Sale of Antigonish County Courthouse Attracts Interest
Antigonish County council received some interest regarding the potential sale of municipality’s courthouse. Last month, council voted to issue a request for proposals for the sale of the courthouse. The county sold the former Antigonish Correctional Facility, which is attached to the courthouse, some time ago. Warden Owen McCarron said they want to make sure […]
Port Hawkesbury Antigonish Swim Team Members Advance at Nova Scotia Competition
The Port Hawkesbury Antigonish Swim Team hosted the Nova Tech North 5 meet on Saturday. Five Northern Teams sent their Novice swimmers to compete at the SAERC pool. PHAST saw eight swimmers move to the next level of competition. John Langley, Ryleigh MacMaster, Jessie MacPhail, and Gavin MacMullin reached their BRONZE medal standard. Sophie Langley […]