The town council is helping fund a homecoming event at X

The Town of Antigonish is partnering with St. F.X. University to make Homecoming 2018 a success for both students and residents.

During last night’s regular monthly council meeting, council agreed to contribute $4,000 to support an on campus event hosted by the university during Homecoming weekend.

Antigonish Town Mayor Laurie Boucher said disturbances within the community during Homecoming weekend have been growing steadily for several years. About six months ago the town began planning with the university, Antigonish county, the RCMP, St. Martha’s Hospital, St. F.X. Student Services and the local landlord’s association to come up with a way to lessen disruptions in town neighbourhoods.

Boucher said the event would be held in the late morning or early afternoon, before the homecoming football game. She said the university estimated the cost at $10,000, including set up, security, entertainment and food.