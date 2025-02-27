The Town of Antigonish Approves Funding for U16 and U18 Football Events this Summer and St. FX Bid for the 2030 Special Olympics National Games

The Town of Antigonish approved funding for a pair of sporting events planned for the area.

During a special meeting on Tuesday night, council approved $100,000 for the local bid to host the 2030 Special Olympics National Summer Games and $10,000 in funding for the Eastern U16 Challenge-U18 Cup football events slated for later this summer at STFX.

Speaking about the football events, Antigonish Mayor Sean Cameron said it will bring national recognition to the area, along with the estimated 3,000 athletes and accompanying parents and coaches. As for the Special Olympics, Cameron pointed to the town hosting the national games in 2018, calling it a fantastic event.

Cameron called it an easy decision for council.